What Drives SaaS Company Valuation? Growth!

Posted on June 5, 2013 | 20 Comments

If you’ve ever wondered what drives the valuation of a SaaS vendor, then take a look at this chart that a banker showed me the other day.

saas valuations 2The answer, pretty clearly, is revenue growth.  The correlation is stunning.   Taking some points off the line:

  • 10% growth gets you an on-premises-like valuation of 2x (forward) revenues
  • 20% growth gets you 3x
  • 30% growth gets you 4x
  • 50% growth gets you nearly 6x

Basically (growth rate % / 10) + 1 = forward revenue multiple.

You might think that profitability played some role in the valuation equation, but if you did, you’re wrong.  Let’s demonstrate this by looking at CY13 EBITDA margins as reported by the same banker:

  • Marketo (MKTO) -44% with a ~4x revenue multiple
  • Marin Software (MRIN) -40% with a ~4x revenue multiple
  • Workday (WDAY) -22% with a ~11x revenue multiple
  • Bazaarvoice (BV) -6% with a ~5x revenue multiple
  • Cornerstone on Demand (CSOD) 0% with a ~8x revenue multiple
  • Qlik Technologies (QLIK) 13% with a ~3x revenue multiple
  • Tangoe (TNGO) 17% with a ~3x revenue multiple

As you can see, there’s basically no reward for profitability.  In real estate what matters is location, location, location.  In SaaS, it’s growth, growth, and growth.

This entry was posted in SaaS, Startups, Valuation, Venture Capital. Bookmark the permalink.

20 responses to “What Drives SaaS Company Valuation? Growth!

  1. Chet | June 5, 2013 at 10:56 am | Reply

    Hi Dave,

    Great post. Looks like SFDC’s acquisition of ET is fairly valued by this graph. Ie 40% growth is 6x rev and their FY13 rev forecast was for $380M

    Chet

  2. Carl Tsukahara | June 6, 2013 at 10:27 am | Reply

    Dave
    Good stuff. Hope that all is well
    Carl T

  3. Pingback: SaaS companies face revenue recognition challenges with QuickBooks

  4. Pingback: Renew as you grow | RenewSmart

  5. Pingback: SaaS Metrics | Alec Newcomb's Blog

  6. Pingback: New Zealand SaaS valuations – something in the water? | Memia

  7. Pingback: So farewell, then, 2013… | Memia

  8. Pingback: 10 things worth learning in 2014 if you're a tech person

  9. Pingback: Your Pricing Sucks! 6 Things to Do About It « Enterprising Thoughts | Blog of Ken Chestnut

  10. Alex Turnbull (@alexmturnbull) | March 7, 2014 at 3:33 pm | Reply

    Quick question here, is this X% growth month over month?

  11. Swati | May 5, 2014 at 11:58 pm | Reply

    What multiples/metrics do Venture Capitalists look for while investing in a SaaS company? How is the valuation done while they are looking to exit from a SaaS company?

  12. A | June 6, 2014 at 9:54 am | Reply

    Would you happen to have an updated version of this? It would be interesting to see how much multiples have contracted now

  13. Pingback: One More Time: What Drives SaaS Company Valuation? Growth!! | Kellblog

  14. Pingback: One More Time: What Drives SaaS Company Valuation? Growth!! - Enterprise Irregulars

  15. Pingback: Revenue Multiple Demystified: Tech Valuations 101

  16. Pingback: Revenue Multiple Demystified. Understand what it implies – Hacker Planet

  17. Pingback: The Value of Revenue Growth | Mike Rogers

  18. Dan Gallo | November 29, 2016 at 4:15 am | Reply

    Is this analysis saved for mature SaaS companies? If not, that would infer the valuation of a startup growing 300% in its 2nd year is worth 31X’s their 3rd year’s revenue forecast–which seems very rich.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s