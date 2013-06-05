What Drives SaaS Company Valuation? Growth!

If you’ve ever wondered what drives the valuation of a SaaS vendor, then take a look at this chart that a banker showed me the other day.

The answer, pretty clearly, is revenue growth. The correlation is stunning. Taking some points off the line:

10% growth gets you an on-premises-like valuation of 2x (forward) revenues

20% growth gets you 3x

30% growth gets you 4x

50% growth gets you nearly 6x

Basically (growth rate % / 10) + 1 = forward revenue multiple.

You might think that profitability played some role in the valuation equation, but if you did, you’re wrong. Let’s demonstrate this by looking at CY13 EBITDA margins as reported by the same banker:

Marketo (MKTO) -44% with a ~4x revenue multiple

Marin Software (MRIN) -40% with a ~4x revenue multiple

Workday (WDAY) -22% with a ~11x revenue multiple

Bazaarvoice (BV) -6% with a ~5x revenue multiple

Cornerstone on Demand (CSOD) 0% with a ~8x revenue multiple

Qlik Technologies (QLIK) 13% with a ~3x revenue multiple

Tangoe (TNGO) 17% with a ~3x revenue multiple

As you can see, there’s basically no reward for profitability. In real estate what matters is location, location, location. In SaaS, it’s growth, growth, and growth.