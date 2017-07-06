Is IBM Getting Out of Enterprise Performance Management?

I noticed that IBM last week sold off several EPM products — IBM Cognos Disclosure Management (CDM), IBM Cognos Financial Statement Reporting (FSR), and IBM Clarity 7 products — to a company called Certent.

This, combined with a pretty weak performance in Gartner’s recent financial and strategic CPM magic quadrants — where IBM landed as Visionary and one and a Challenger in the other, and a Leader in neither — got me wondering about IBM’s commitment to EPM as a category going forward. Could Planning or TM1 be next?

Moreover, it wasn’t just the new Gartner magic quadrants where IBM didn’t fare well. In the Dresner Wisdom of Crowds market study, IBM was bottom-right in the Customer Experience model and was the only vendor entirely left out of (i.e., “outside the magnifying glass”) the vendor credibility model. And IBM’s ring in the spider chart seems to gotten worse, not better, in 2017 over 2016.

Yes, we all know IBM is quite busy re-branding everything that’s not nailed down Watson, but could they be backing off EPM?

Which got me wondering, as I surfed around IBM’s website, why some products appeared to be first-class “products” while others were found under “marketplace.” Why is DB2 under analytics products while TM1 is under marketplace?

Maybe it’s nothing, but I decided to check around a bit. My friends in the know seem to believe that IBM remains committed to EPM, but that they view Clarity as a legacy product and were tired of getting beaten by Workiva in disclosure management. That is, they saw it as a desire to focus more on planning and consolidation and as well things like compensation management.

Me, I’m not so sure. When companies start pruning in an area sometimes they keep pruning. And, in general, we don’t see them that much in the marketplace — particularly when you think of the powerhouse that Cognos was back in the day. And, they don’t seem to be doing that well. And, Watson is the big future focus. So, file this under rumor and speculation, but watch this space.