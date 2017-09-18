Kellblog (Dave Kellogg) Featured on the Official SaaStr Podcast

Just a quick post to highlight the fact that last week I was the featured guest on Episode 142 of the Official SaaStr podcast produced by the SaaStr organization run by Jason Lemkin and interviewed by a delightful young Englishman named Harry Stebbings (who also runs his own podcast entitled The Twenty Minute VC).

In the 31-minute episode — which Harry very nicely says was “probably one of his favorite interviews to record” — we cover a wide range of my favorite topics, including:

How I got introduced to SaaS, including my experience as an early customer of Salesforce in about 2003. Challenges in scaling a software business, learned at BusinessObjects as we scaled from $30M to $1B in revenues, as well as at MarkLogic and Host Analytics. My favorite SaaS metric. If you had to pick one, I’d pick LTV/CAC. Why simple churn is the best way to value the annuity of a SaaS business. The loose coupling of customer satisfaction and renewal rates. Why SaaS companies need to “chew gum and walk at the same time” when it comes to driving the mix of new and renewal business. User-based vs. usage-based pricing in SaaS and how the latter can backfire in disincenting usage of the application. My thoughts on bookings vs. ARR as a SaaS metric. (Bookings is generally seen as a four-letter word!) Why SaaS companies should make “the leaky bucket” the first four lines of their financial presentation. Why I think it’s a win/win when a SaaS company gives a multi-year prepaid discount that’s less than its churn rate. Why I view non-prepaid, multi-year deals as basically equivalent to renewals (just collected by finance/legal instead of customer success.) Why it’s OK to “double compensate” sales and customer success on renewals and incidental upsells, and why it’s OK to pay sales on non-incidental upsells to existing customers (don’t put your farmer against someone else’s hunter). Why you can’t analyze churn by analyzing churn and why you should have a rigorous taxonomy of churn. My responses to Harry’s “quick fire” round questions.



You can listen to the podcast via iTunes, here. Enjoy!