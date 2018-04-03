My Appearance on DisrupTV Episode 100

Last week I sat down with interviewers Doug Henschen, Vala Afshar, and a bit of Ray Wang (live from a 777 taxiing en route to Tokyo) to participate in Episode 100 of DisrupTV along with fellow guests DataStax CEO Billy Bosworth and big data / science recruiter Virginia Backaitis.
We covered a full gamut of topics, including:
- The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) on the enterprise performance management (EPM) market.
- Why I joined Host Analytics some 5 years ago.
- What it’s like competing with Oracle … for basically your entire career.
- What it’s like selling enterprise software both upwind and downwind.
- How I ended up on the board of Alation and what I like about data catalogs.
- What I learned working at Salesforce (hint: shoshin)
- Other lessons from BusinessObjects, MarkLogic, and even Ingres.
