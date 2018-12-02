The US Navy Posts Ten-Word Tweet of the Year

Posted on December 2, 2018

Once in a while a phrase or photograph just perfectly captures everything about a given moment.  I think the @USNavy account achieved that in a tweet about yesterday’s passing of George H.W. Bush.  People always say when it comes to communications that “less is more.”  Few writers actually chose brevity.  This tweet captures an enormous amount in just ten words.

(And, in my estimation, this is infinitely more powerful than the alternative artsier version of it, which has about 1/10 the likes.)

