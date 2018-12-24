Top Kellblog Posts of 2018

I’m Dave Kellogg, technology executive, investor, adviser, and blogger. I’m also a hiker, oenophile, and fly fisher.

I’m the CEO of Host Analytics, the leader in cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM).

Previously, I was SVP/GM of Service Cloud at Salesforce and CEO at unstructured big data provider MarkLogic. Before that, I was CMO at Business Objects for nearly a decade as we grew from $30M to over $1B. I started my career in technical and product marketing positions at Ingres and Versant.

I love disruption, startups, and Silicon Valley and have had the pleasure of working in varied capacities with companies including Breeze, GainSight, MongoDB, and Tableau. I currently sit on the boards of Alation (data catalogs) and Nuxeo (content management) and previously sat on the boards of agtech leader Granular (acquired by DuPont for $300M) and big data leader Aster Data (acquired by Teradata for $325M).

I periodically speak to strategy and entrepreneurship classes at the Haas School of Business (UC Berkeley) and Hautes Études Commerciales de Paris (HEC).

Read Frequently Asked Questions.

Contact Dave.