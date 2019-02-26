Video of my SaaStr 2019 Presentation: The Five Questions Startup CEOs Worry About

A few days ago, Jason Lemkin from SaaStr sent me a link to the video of my SaaStr Annual 2019 conference presentation, The Five Questions Startup CEOs Worry About. Those questions, by the way, are:
- When do I next raise money?
- Do I have the right team?
- How can I better manage the board?
- To what extent should I worry about competition?
- Are we focused enough?
Below is the video of the thirty-minute presentation. The slides are available on Slideshare.
As mentioned in the presentation, I love to know what's resonating out there, so if you ever have a moment where you think –"Hey, I just used something from Dave's presentation!" — please let me know via Twitter or email.