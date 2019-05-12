Speaking at Host Perform 2019

Just a quick post to plug the fact that the kind folks at Host Analytics have invited me to speak at Host Perform 2019 in Las Vegas on May 20-22nd, and I’ll be looking forward to seeing many old friends, colleagues, customers, and partners on my trip out.

I’ll be speaking on the “mega-track” on Wednesday, May 22nd at 9:00 AM on one of my favorite topics: how EPM, planning, and metrics all look from the board and C-level perspectives. My official session description follows:

The Perform 2019 conference website is here and the overall conference agenda is here. If you’re interested in coming and you’ve not yet registered yet, it’s not too late! You can do so here.

I look forward to another great Perform conference this year and should be both tweeting (hashtag #HostPerform) and blogging from the conference. I look forward to seeing everyone there. And attend my session if you want to get more insight into how boards and C-level executives view reporting, planning, EPM, KPIs, benchmarks, and metrics.