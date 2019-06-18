Slides From My Presentation at a Private Equity S&M Summit

Posted on June 18, 2019 | 3 Comments

Just a quick post to share a slide deck I created for a session I did with the top S&M executives at a private equity group’s sales and marketing summit.  We discussed some of my favorite topics, including:

Here are the slides.  Enjoy.

This entry was posted in forecasting, Marketing, Sales, Solutions, Uncategorized and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “Slides From My Presentation at a Private Equity S&M Summit

  1. Chris Lien | June 18, 2019 at 3:42 pm | Reply

    Dave, I always learn something from your posts and slides. I think on p. 13 of your slides in bullet 2 sub bullet 2 about monitoring reps sales calls where you say “Record who’s speaking who much” you mean “too” instead of “who.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s