Kellblog’s Greatest Hits 2016-2019 per the Appealie SaaS Awards

I’ll be speaking at the APPEALIE 2019 SaaS Conference and Awards in San Francisco on September 25th and I noticed that in their promotions the folks at APPEALIE had assembled their own Kellblog’s Greatest Hits album from 2016 to 2019, complete with its own cover art.
When I looked at the posts they picked, I thought they did a good job of identifying the best material, so I thought I’d share their list here. They also called me “a GOAT software blogger” and after playing around with acronyms for about half an hour — maybe Groove, OpenView, AngelVC, Tunguz? — my younger son swung by and said, “they called you a GOAT? Cool. It means greatest of all time.” Cool, indeed. Thanks.
Here’s the APPEALIE Kellblog’s Greatest Hits 2016-2019 list:
- Career Decisions: What to Look For in a Software Startup
- Reacting to Feedback as CEO
- Two Natural Reactions That Great Managers Suppress
- My SaaStr 2018 Presentation: Ten Non-Obvious Things About Scaling SaaS
- Quota Over-Assignment and Culture
- Eight Words That Can Limit Your Career (“Let me get back to you on that.”)
- Are You a Challenging or Simply a Difficult Direct Report?
- How to be Passionate Without Being Self-Righteous
- How to Get Your Startup a Halo
- Do You Want to be Judged on Intentions or Results?
- Ten Questions to Ask Yourself Before Moving into Management
- In-Memory Analytics: The Other Kind — A Key Success Factor for Your Career
- The Three Golden Rules of Feedback
- How I Got One Marketing VP Job: A Quick Lesson
- We’re Not Buddies: Thoughts on Managers Too Preoccupied with Being Liked