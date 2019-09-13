Kellblog’s Greatest Hits 2016-2019 per the Appealie SaaS Awards

I’m Dave Kellogg, technology executive, angel investor, independent director, advisor, and blogger. I bring a balanced and somewhat rare perspective to software company challeges — bringing 10+ years’ experience at each of the CMO, CEO, and board levels across across ten different enterprise software companies, ranging in size from $0M to over $1B in revenues.

In 2019, I was honored to be named a Top 5 Leader in SaaS per the 15,000 attendees at SaaStr.

From 2012 to 2018, I was CEO of cloud enterprise performance management vendor Host Analytics, where we quintupled ARR while halving customer acquisition costs in a highly competitive market, ultimately selling the company in a private equity transaction.

Previously, I was SVP/GM of the $500M Service Cloud business at Salesforce, CEO at NoSQL database provider MarkLogic where we grew the company from zero to $80M in run-rate revenues over a six-year period, and CMO at Business Objects for nearly a decade as we grew from $30M to over $1B in revenues. I started my career in technical and product marketing positions at Ingres and Versant.

I love disruption, startups, and Silicon Valley and have had the pleasure of working in varied capacities with companies including ClearedIn, FloQast, GainSight, Kelda, Lecida, MongoDB, Plannuh, Recorded Future, Tableau and TopOPPs.

I currently sit on the boards of Alation (data catalogs), Nuxeo (content management), and Profisee (master data management). I previously sat on the boards of agtech leader Granular (acquired by DuPont for $300M) and big data leader Aster Data (acquired by Teradata for $325M).

I periodically speak to strategy and entrepreneurship classes at the Haas School of Business (UC Berkeley) and Hautes Études Commerciales de Paris (HEC).

