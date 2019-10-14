Experiencing Technical Difficulties

Dear Readers,

WordPress seems to have “retired” (i.e., de-supported) my blog template (“theme”) without any warning so you may have noticed some unflattering cosmetic changes to the blog. For example, the description is gone from the top, my bio is gone from the right sidebar, several other right sidebar widgets are missing, and the footer containing my copyright and license is no longer there.

Compounding this, it seems to have been done in conjunction with a software upgrade, so I’m working in an area I don’t understand well with tools that are suddenly unfamiliar and aren’t acting as usual.

I am working to try and fix this, but meantime, please bear with me.

Thanks / Dave

(Kellblog remains covered by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License).

