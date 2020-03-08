How Startup CEOs Should Think About the Coronavirus, Part III — Useful Links

This post in part III in a series. Part I covers the basics of employee communications. Part II provides information on how several leading companies are handling the situation and offers specific thoughts on financial planning. This part, a set of curated links that I have found useful, was formerly at the end of part II, but I figured it really should be a standalone post.
While I will try to prevent the list from getting too long, I will update this post from time to time as I find high-quality information resources.
Coronavirus Resources: Silicon Valley / Business Orientation
- Sequoia Capital’s Coronavirus, The Black Swan of 2020
- Serial entrepreneur Elad Gil’s excellent living document
- Salesforce’s Trailmix COVID-19 Coping for Teams, a 3.5-hour online training on the subject
- Hosting Events in the Age of the Coronavirus by Ray Wang of Constellation Research
- R/China_Flu, a Reddit community
- Harvard Business Review’s Eight Questions Employers Should Ask
- Lead your Business Through the Coronavirus in Harvard Business Review
Coronavirus Resources: Authorities on Twitter
- Former FDA commissioner and NEA Partner, Scott Gottlieb
- Harvard epidemiologist, Marc Lipsitch
- Columbia virologist, Angela Rasmussen
- Mathematician and epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene, Adam Kucharksi (author of The Rules of Contagion)
- Infectious disease scientist at the University of Toronto, Isaac Bogoch
- Johns Hopkins assistant professor, Caitlin Rivers
- Former head of Google.org, Larry Brilliant
- Former Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, Laurie Garrett
Coronavirus Resources: Public Health Agencies
- Getting Your Workplace Ready for COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO)
- Preparing for the Coronavirus to Strike the US in the Scientific American
- The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Coronavirus Prevention and Treatment
- The WHO on Coronavirus Disease Advice for the Public
- National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global Cases Map by Johns Hopkins CSSE