Kellblog on SaaS Metrics, A Comprehensive Introduction Podcast

I’m pleased to announce that I was recently featured in a six-part SaaS podcast mini-series on SaaShimi hosted by Aznaur Midov, VP at PNC Technology Finance Group, a debt provider who works primarily with private equity (PE) firms for SaaS buyouts, growth capital, and recapitalizations.

Let’s talk first about the mini-series. It’s quite a line-up:

A Brief History of SaaS with Phil Wainewright, co-founder of Diginomica and recognized authority on cloud computing.

with Phil Wainewright, co-founder of Diginomica and recognized authority on cloud computing. Key SaaS Metrics with me.

with me. Building a Sales Org with Jacco van der Kooij, founder and CEO of Winning by Design

with Jacco van der Kooij, founder and CEO of Winning by Design Building a Marketing Org with my old friend Tracy Eiler, CMO at InsideView and author of Aligned to Achieve, a book on aligning sales and marketing.

with my old friend Tracy Eiler, CMO at InsideView and author of Aligned to Achieve, a book on aligning sales and marketing. Building a Customer Success Org with Ed Daly, SVP of Customer Success and Growth at Okta.

with Ed Daly, SVP of Customer Success and Growth at Okta. Raising Capital with my friend Bruce Cleveland, partner at Wildcat Ventures and former operational executive at Oracle and Siebel.

The series is available on RedCircle, Apple podcasts, and Spotify.

Now, let’s talk about my episode. The first thing you’ll notice is Aznaur did the interviews live, with a high-quality rig, and you can hear it in the audio which is much higher quality than the typical podcast.

In terms of the content, Aznaur did his homework, came prepared with a great set of questions in a logical order, and you can hear that in the podcast. His goal was to do an interview that effectively functioned as a “SaaS Metrics 101” class and I think he succeeded.

Here is a rough outline of the metrics we touched on in the 38-minute episode:

