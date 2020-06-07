Congratulations, You’ve Created a Category. Now What?

I was talking to an old friend the other day who’s marketing chief at a successful infrastructure startup. “Congratulations,” I said, “I know it was a long slog for the company, but after around a decade of groundwork it looks like things have really kicked in. I hear your company’s name all the time, I’m told business is doing great, and Gartner literally can’t stop talking about your technology and category.”

“Yes, we’ve successfully created a category,” he said, “But I have one question. Now what?”

It reminded me, just for a minute, of the ending of The Candidate.

While it’s definitely a high-class problem, it’s certainly a great question and one you don’t hear very often. These days a lot of very clever people are out dispensing advice on how to create a category — including some wise folks who first dissuade you from doing so — but nobody’s saying much about what to do once you’ve created one. That’s the topic of this post.

Bad Fates That Can Befall Category Creators

Let’s start with the inverse. Once you’ve created a category, what bad things can happen to it?

It can be superannuated . Technology advances such that it’s not needed any more. Think: buggy whips or record cleaners [1].

. Technology advances such that it’s not needed any more. Think: buggy whips or record cleaners [1]. You can lose it to someone else. Lotus lost spreadsheets to Microsoft. IBM lost databases to Oracle [2]. Through a more oblique attack, Siebel lost SFA to Salesforce. Great categories attract new entrants, often big ones.

to someone else. Lotus lost spreadsheets to Microsoft. IBM lost databases to Oracle [2]. Through a more oblique attack, Siebel lost SFA to Salesforce. Great categories attract new entrants, often big ones. It can be enveloped, either as a feature by a product or as a sub-product by a suite. Spellcheckers were enveloped as features by word processing products, which were in turn enveloped by office suites. See, the death of WordPerfect [3].

Given that we don’t want any of these things to happen to our category, what should we do about it? I’ll answer that after a quick aside on my views on categories.

My Principles of Categories

Here are my principles of enterprise software categories:

Companies don’t create categories, market forces do. Forces converge such that one or more companies are in the right place at the right time, and a new category is born. For example, while GainSight is generally seen to have done a great job creating the Customer Success category, I would more say that they did a great job seizing the opportunity created by the convergence of forces that led to its existence [4] [5].

Companies don’t name categories, analysts do. Companies might influence analysts in naming a new category, but in the end analysts name categories, not vendors [6].

Categories sometimes converge, but not always. Before the SaaS era, enterprise software categories almost always converged because IT was all-powerful and saw its role as entropy minimization [7]. SaaS empowered line of business buyers to end-run IT because they could simply buy an app without much IT support or approval [8]. This is turn led to category proliferation and serious “riches in the niches” where specific, detailed apps like account reconciliation have born multi-billion-dollar companies.

Category convergence is about buyers. Analysts like predicting category convergence so much they get it wrong sometimes. For example, while the analyst prediction that BI and Planning apps would converge [9] served as the face that launched 1000 ships for vendor consolidation [10], the reality was that BI was purchased by the VP of Analytics and Planning was purchased by the VP of FP&A. You could put Brio and Hyperion under one roof via acquisition, but real consolidation never happened [11] [12]. Beware analyst-driven shotgun weddings between categories sold to different buyers. They won’t result in lasting marriages.

In category definition, the buyer is inseparable from the category. Each category is a two-sided coin that defines the buyer on one side and the software category on the other [13]. For example, when categories converge it’s either because the buyer stayed the same and decided to purchase more broadly or the buyer changed and what they wanted to buy changed along with it. But if there is no buyer, there is no category.

What’s a Category Creator To Do? Lead!

Having contemplated the bad things that can happen to your category and reviewed some basic principles of categories, there is only one answer to the question: lead.

You need to lead in two ways:

Market your category leadership. Tech buyers love to buy from leaders because buying from leaders is safe. Reinforce your position as the category leader until you’re tired of hearing it. Then do it again. Never get bored with your own marketing.

Lead the evolution of your category by talking about your vision and your plan to realize it. This makes you a safe choice because customers know you’re not resting on your laurels. It also forces your would-be competitors to shoot at a moving target.

The vision for category evolution typically takes one of three forms:

Double down. Make your thing the best thing in the market. Stay incredibly close to your customers. Understand and cater to their precise needs. Your strategy is thus category defense via customer intimacy. You simply know the buyer better. Large companies can’t put their best people on everything, so this works when your best people are better than their average ones, they don’t put a massive investment in the space (instead preferring a good-enough solution), and the buyer cares enough to want to buy the best and can continue to do so [14].

Lateral expansion. Move into adjacent categories, ideally sold to your existing buyer, giving yourself economies of scale in go-to-market and your buyer the ability to buy multiple products on one platform [15]. GainSight’s move into product analytics is one example. Another is Salesforce’s systematic move across buyers, from VP of Sales to VP of Service to VP of Marketing. This strategy works when you can afford to build or acquire into the adjacent category and, if the category involves a different buyer, that you can afford to invest in the major transition from being a single-buyer to a multi-buyer firm [16].

Vertical expansion. Build up from your platform to create one or more applications atop it. An ancient example would be Oracle expanding from databases into applications [17] which was first attempted via in-house development. Anaplan is a contemporary example. They first launched a multidimensional planning platform, had trouble selling the raw engine in finance (a more saturated market with more mature competition), shifted to build sales planning applications atop their platform, and successfully used sales planning as their beachhead market. Once that vertical (i.e., upward) move from platform to application was successful, they then bridged (now laterally) into finance and later into supply chain applications.

If you’re reading this because you’ve created a category, congratulations. You’ve done an incredibly difficult thing. Hopefully, this post helps you think about your most important question going forward: now what?

Notes

[1] I struggle to find software examples of this because the far more common fate is envelopment, typically into a feature — e.g., spellchecker. I suspect it happens more in hardware as the underlying components get smarter, they eliminate the need for higher-level controllers and caches.

[2] Despite both inventing the relational database and being the leader in the prior-generation database market with IMS.

[3] The precise cause of death is still debated and a final lawsuit concluded less than a decade ago.

[4] Software industry evolution led to the SaaS model, which then put huge importance on renewals which in turn led to the creation of the VP of Customer Success role which created the demand for and buyer of Customer Success software.

[5] And either way, a great company. (I know both the founder and the CEO, so see my disclaimer. I can say I’ve also been a customer and a happy one.)

[6] I credit Arnold Silverman with pointing this out to me so clearly.

[7] To reduce the degree of disorder in a company’s software stack, IT typically had a strong tendency to prefer one-stop-shop value propositions over best-of-breed. Ergo, vendors incented by economies of scale in go-to-market were naturally aligned with buyers who wanted to buy more from fewer vendors in the move to developing suites, either in-house or through acquisition.

[8] As I did in the early 2000s when I was CMO of a $1B company and the CIO said I had to wait 4 years for lead management in Europe in our CRM deployment. “That’s funny,” I thought, “we have leads today and if I wait 4 years for lead management, I can assure you of only two things: I won’t be CMO anymore and the CIO will be the only person coming to my going-away party.”

[9] That was the initial use of the category name enterprise performance management (EPM).

[10] Cognos acquiring Adaytum, Business Objects acquiring SRC and Cartesys, and Hyperion acquiring Brio, among others.

[11] Meaning you could ask someone who worked in the organization “which side” they worked on, and they would answer without hesitation. Fact is you can’t sell financial planning systems without significant domain expertise that the BI side lacked. It was more conglomeration than consolidation.

[12] Amazingly, this pattern repeated itself within EPM in the past decade. EPM was redefined as the convergence of financial planning with financial consolidation, both with the finance department, but again sold to different buyers. Planning sold to the VP of FP&A and Consolidation to the Corporate Controller. While both report to the CFO, they are two different roles, staffed typically with two very different people. Again, the shotgun wedding ended in divorce.

[13] Each category has one primary buyer. A given buyer may buy in several different categories. As a marketer, the former statement is 10x more important than the latter.

[14] The tension here being between letting, e.g., the VP FP&A purchase their own best-of-breed Planning product and a good-enough (for someone) Planning module subsumed into a broader ERP suite decided upon by the CFO. This is a real example because Planning exists on both sides today and there remain two successful SaaS planning vendors selling best-of-breed outside the context of a financial suite (and a third who was acquired by an would-be ERP vendor).

[15] When accomplished via M&A, the single-platform benefits are typically limited to pre-defined integration but can hopefully over time — sometimes a long time (think Oracle Fusion) — become realized.

[16] Typically this means creating product-line general managers along with specialized overlay sales and sales consultants, product management, product marketing, and consulting teams. It also means the more difficult task of going to market with products at differing levels of maturity, something very hard to master in my experience. Finally, in apps at least, the more you are multi-buyer, the more IT needs to get involved, and the firm must master not only the art of the sale to the various business buyers, but to IT as well. Salesforce has done this masterfully.

[17] Which, for ancient software historians, was the failed strategy that Oracle gave a mighty try before giving up and acquiring PeopleSoft in 2005, which itself became the first in a long series of applications acquisitions.

