SaaStr 2020 Session Preview: Churn is Dead, Long Live Net Dollar Retention!

The SaaStr Annual conference was delayed this year, but Jason & crew know that the show must go on. So this year’s event has been rechristened SaaStr Annual @ Home and is being held in virtual, online format on September 2nd and 3rd. The team at SaaStr have assembled a strong, diverse line-up of speakers to provide what should be another simply amazing program.

The purpose of this post is to provide a teaser to entice you to attend my session, Churn is Dead, Long Live Net Dollar Retention Rate, bright and early on Wednesday, September 2nd at 8:00 AM.

“I eat SaaS metrics for breakfast,” he thinks. Or at least, “with.”

In this session, we’ll cover:

Separating a SaaS business into its two component parts

What makes SaaS companies so interesting for PE buyers

The SaaS leaky bucket of ARR

SaaS unit economics 101: CAC, LTV, LTV/CAC, and CAC payback period

The three, fairly lethal problems with churn rates

Why “ARR is a fact and churn is an opinion”

Cohort analysis basics and survivor bias

Net dollar retention (NDR) rate definition and benchmarks

Explanatory power of NDR vs. ARR growth and the Rule of 40 in determining valuation multiples

The NDR implications of Goodhart’s Law

Applying Goodhart’s Law to NDR

The next frontier: remaining performance obligation (RPO)

While the topic might seem a little dry, the content is critically important to any SaaS executive, and I can assure you the presentation will be fast-paced, fun, and anything but dry.

I hope you can attend and I look forward to seeing you there.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Facebook





Like this: Like Loading...