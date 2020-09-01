Appearance on the CFO Bookshelf Podcast with Mark Gandy

Just a quick post to highlight a recent interview I did on the CFO Bookshelf podcast with Mark Gandy. The podcast episode, entitled Dave Kellogg Address The Rule of 40, EPM, SaaS Metrics and More, reflects the fun and somewhat wandering romp we had through a bunch of interesting topics.
Among other things, we talked about:
- Why marketing is a great perch from which to become a CEO
- Some reasons CEOs might not want to blog (and the dangers of so doing)
- A discussion of the EPM market today
- A discussion of BI and visualization, particularly as it relates to EPM
- The Rule of 40 and small businesses
- Some of my favorite SaaS operating metrics
- My thoughts on NPS (net promoter score)
- Why I like driver-based modeling (and what it has in common with prime factorization)
- Why I still believe in the “CFO as business partner” trope
You can find the episode here on the web, here on Apple Podcasts, and here on Google Podcasts.
Mark was a great host, and thanks for having me.