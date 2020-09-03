Video of My SaaStr 2020 Presentation: Churn is Dead, Long Live Net Dollar Retention

Posted on September 3, 2020 | 4 Comments

Thanks to everyone who attended my SaaStr 2020 presentation and thanks to those who provided me with great feedback and questions on the content of the session.  The slides from the presentation are available here.  The purpose of this post is to share the video of the session, courtesy of the folks at SaaStr.  Enjoy!

 

4 responses to “Video of My SaaStr 2020 Presentation: Churn is Dead, Long Live Net Dollar Retention

  1. choubix | September 3, 2020 at 8:10 am | Reply

    Thanks for sharing Dave! Going through the video and I think I will have to replay it a few times as it is information dense as usual :)

    Quick question on a different topic: how do you see Deferred Revenues as part of valuing a SaaS business? are they fully/partially added to Net Working Capital or excluded? Could you consider a series of posts on working capital in a SaaS business from an operational & valuation/exit perspective? Thanks/!

    • Dave Kellogg | September 3, 2020 at 9:35 am | Reply

      Deferred revenue (particularly long-term deferred revenue) represents prepayments on multi-year contracts. In effect, they are more of a financing strategy than a reflection of operations and while I can’t remember the details, I think ASC 606 does treat them as a financing event. I’d say investors don’t like them and neither do acquirers because they represent a liability — work that the company / service that the company needs to deliver but for which it’s already been paid. I know examples of where PE firms wanted to decrease their valuation by the amount of long-term deferred revenues because of this. So net/net, they can be a reasonable financing strategy but if and only if you don’t want to get acquired by either a PE firm or a public SaaS company. Ergo, in general, I’d say no. Do multi-year deals with annual payments and use RPO to track your backlog.

  2. Tim K | September 3, 2020 at 2:15 pm | Reply

    Hi Dave- enjoy your work.
    To calculate RPO it seems like you would sum your Deferred Revenue balance (which is generated by what you’ve invoiced, not necessarily been paid- minor quibble) plus any contracted-but-uninvoiced agreements. What would that miss?

