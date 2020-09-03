Video of My SaaStr 2020 Presentation: Churn is Dead, Long Live Net Dollar Retention

I’m Dave Kellogg, consultant, independent director, advisor, and blogger focused on enterprise software startups.
I bring a unique perspective to startup challenges having 10 years’ experience at each of the CEO, CMO, and independent director levels across 10+ companies ranging in size from zero to over $1B in revenues.
From 2012 to 2018, I was CEO of cloud enterprise performance management vendor Host Analytics, where we quintupled ARR while halving customer acquisition costs in a competitive market, ultimately selling the company in a private equity transaction.
Previously, I was SVP/GM of Service Cloud at Salesforce and CEO at NoSQL database provider MarkLogic, which we grew from zero to $80M in run-rate revenues during my tenure. Before that, I was CMO at Business Objects for nearly a decade as we grew from $30M to over $1B. I started my career in technical and product marketing positions at Ingres and Versant.
I love disruption, startups, and Silicon Valley and have had the pleasure of working in varied capacities with companies including Cyral, FloQast, Fortella, GainSight, Kelda, MongoDB, Plannuh, Recorded Future, and Tableau. I currently sit on the boards of Alation (data catalogs), Nuxeo (content management) and Profisee (master data management). I previously sat on the boards of agtech leader Granular (acquired by DuPont for $300M) and big data leader Aster Data (acquired by Teradata for $325M).
I periodically speak to strategy and entrepreneurship classes at the Haas School of Business (UC Berkeley) and Hautes Études Commerciales de Paris (HEC).
Thanks for sharing Dave! Going through the video and I think I will have to replay it a few times as it is information dense as usual :)
Quick question on a different topic: how do you see Deferred Revenues as part of valuing a SaaS business? are they fully/partially added to Net Working Capital or excluded? Could you consider a series of posts on working capital in a SaaS business from an operational & valuation/exit perspective? Thanks/!
Deferred revenue (particularly long-term deferred revenue) represents prepayments on multi-year contracts. In effect, they are more of a financing strategy than a reflection of operations and while I can’t remember the details, I think ASC 606 does treat them as a financing event. I’d say investors don’t like them and neither do acquirers because they represent a liability — work that the company / service that the company needs to deliver but for which it’s already been paid. I know examples of where PE firms wanted to decrease their valuation by the amount of long-term deferred revenues because of this. So net/net, they can be a reasonable financing strategy but if and only if you don’t want to get acquired by either a PE firm or a public SaaS company. Ergo, in general, I’d say no. Do multi-year deals with annual payments and use RPO to track your backlog.
Hi Dave- enjoy your work.
To calculate RPO it seems like you would sum your Deferred Revenue balance (which is generated by what you’ve invoiced, not necessarily been paid- minor quibble) plus any contracted-but-uninvoiced agreements. What would that miss?
Correct and you’re right on the quibble. TCV minus deferred revenue minus recognized revenue?