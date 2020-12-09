Chatting About Marketing: Slides from a PE Portfolio Company CEO Summit

The good people of Riverside Acceleration Capital and my old friend Jon Temple invited me to speak at their portfolio company CEO Summit and I was only too happy to oblige, particularly because Jon asked me to speak about one of my favorite topics — marketing in early- and growth-stage enterprise SaaS companies.
In particular, Jon asked me to speak about:
- How to think about marketing
- Professionalizing marketing
- Scaling marketing
- Managing the sales/marketing relationship
- Planning & budgeting marketing
- The age-old people vs. programs debate
- Success metrics and KPIs for marketing
I’ve embedded the slides from the presentation below.
Thanks again for inviting me and thanks as well to my fellow presenters, Aki Balogh from MarketMuse and Garin Hess from Consensus.