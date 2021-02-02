Appearance on the Sage SaaS Success Series: Best Practices in Forecasting for Fundraising

Just a quick post to highlight that I’ll be speaking in a panel discussion with Mihir Jobalia, managing director of technology investment banking at KPMG, and Dan Fletcher, vice president and member of the value creation team at Vector Capital on 2/23/21 at 11AM pacific time.  It’s part of a four-part SaaS Success Series, hosted by SageIntacct, with episodes including:

  • The 100-Day Ramp Plan for New Finance Hires
  • What is the Next SaaS Finance Technology Stack?
  • 3 Best Practices for Forecasting and Fundraising (our session)
  • How to Plan for Your ASC 606 Revenue Recognition Scenario

They all look super  interesting. Well, except for the last one — just kidding, #revrec matters (and ASC 606 does some interesting things, in particular to subscription-based companies not delivering via an online service).

Thanks to David Appel for inviting me.  I look forward to speaking with David, Mihir, and Dan on the panel.

I hope you can join us.  Those interested can register for the series here.

