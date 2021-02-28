My Two Appearances on the SaaShimi Podcast: Comprehensive SaaS Metrics Overview and Differences between PE and VC

The SaaShimi podcast just dropped the first two episodes in its second season and I’m back speaking with PNC Technology Finance banker Aznaur Midov, this time discussing some of the key difference between private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) when it comes to philosophy, business model, portfolio company engagement, and diligence and exist processes. You can check out the entire podcast on the web, or this episode on Spotify or Apple podcasts.

I’ve also embedded it here:

Dave Kellogg on SaaShimi Discussing Differences between Private Equity and Venture Capital.

If you missed it and/or you’re other interested, on my prior appearance we did a pretty darn comprehensive overview of SaaS metrics, available here on Apple podcasts and here on Spotify.

I’ve embedded this episode as well, below:

Dave Kellogg on SaaShimi with a Comprehensive Overview of SaaS Metrics.

Thanks Aznaur for having me. I think he’s created a high quality, focused series on SaaS.

