Congratulations to Nuxeo on its Acquisition by Hyland

It feels like the just the other day when I met a passionate French entrepreneur in the bar on the 15th floor of the Hilton Times Square to discuss Nuxeo. I remember being interested in the space, which I then viewed as next-generation content management (which, by the way, seemed extraordinarily in need of a next generation) and today what we’d call a content services platform (CSP) — in Nuxeo’s case, with a strong digital asset management angle.

I remember being impressed with the guy, Eric Barroca, as well. If I could check my notebook from that evening, I’m sure I’d see written: “smart, goes fast, no BS.” Eric remains one of the few people who — when he interrupts me saying “got it” — that I’m quite sure that he does.

To me, Nuxeo is a tale of technology leadership combined with market focus, teamwork, and leadership. All to produce a great result.

Congrats to Eric, the entire team, and the key folks I worked with most closely during my tenure on the board: CMO/CPO Chris McGlaughin, CFO James Colquhoun, and CTO Thierry Delprat.

Thanks to the board for having me, including Christian Resch and Nishi Somaiya from Goldman Sachs, Michael Elias from Kennet, and Steve King. It’s been a true pleasure working with you.

