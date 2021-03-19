SaaS Product Power Breakfasts, Thursdays at 8 AM Pacific on Clubhouse

Interested in all things product?

Then please join me and my friend and esteemed colleague Thomas Otter on Thursday mornings at 8 am pacific for what we’re hoping will become a series of Enterprise SaaS Product Power Breakfasts where we will talk among ourselves, with invited guests, and with the audience about all things product, including:

Product management

Product strategy

Product marketing

Product design

Product positioning

Product roadmaps

Product requirements (to generalize or not to generalize)

Application / platform dynamics

Product input and feedback processes

Pricing strategies

Product portfolios

Product-led growth

Managing new vs. existing products

The transition from 1 to N products

Product development processes (e.g., agile, scrum)

Minimum viable product

Managing product managers

The transition to general manager (GM)

And much more

For those on Clubhouse, here’s a link to the event. If you’ve not tried Clubhouse yet, well here’s a great reason to join — ask a friend for an invite if you need one. In a real pinch, ask me or Thomas via DM on Twitter (we each have a few).

My interest in product stems from my overall fascination with strategy and my experience in product marketing at Ingres (RDBMS), CMO at Versant (ODBMS) and Business Objects (BI/analytics), SVP/GM at Salesforce.com (Service Cloud), and CEO at MarkLogic (NoSQL) and Host Analytics (Planning). That’s not to mention lesser involvement in strategy working in board and/or advisory mode at companies including Aster Data (NoSQL), Nuxeo (ECM/DAM), and Alation (data intelligence).

Thomas’ interest in product stems from his infinite curiosity about the intersection between technology and people. Thomas was part of the leadership team that scaled SuccessFactors to over 50M end users, managing not only product but literally scores of product managers. Prior to that Thomas was an analyst at Gartner where he drove the HRTECH research agenda that helped shape the industry. Truly a multidisciplinary thinker, Thomas’ PhD dissertation “sits awkwardly at the intersection of IT, law, and business.” He’s thus a heck of an interesting guy to talk to.

See you there!

