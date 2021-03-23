A Tip of the Hat to Grid On Their Launch Day

It’s not every day you hear about a startup in Iceland, founded by a guy whose last company was a data marketplace that he sold to Qlik. And it’s a small world when a friend and fellow board member had independently discovered the same tool and built a SAFE calculator and an inverted pipeline model using it. Moreover, I included this tool, Grid, almost tangentially in my next-generation EPM round-up, as it’s not really an EPM tool, but it looked interested anyway and I thought it was worth mentioning.

With all this karma pointing me towards Reykjavik, I sat down for a Zoom call the other day with the guy in question, Hjalmar (pronounced like Hallmark without the k) Gislason, founder and CEO of Grid. After being impressed with him and the tool, I decided to do a quick post to support their official launch, which is today.

Grid is pretty simple in essence. It’s not a reinvention of the spreadsheet. It’s not a replacement for the spreadsheet. It’s a layer atop spreadsheets, a no-code tool that lets spreadsheet users build interactive web documents using their spreadsheets as data sources and publish them on the web.

Here’s an example of what you can build using it in about two minutes. Among other things, it gives a whole new look to driver-based planning.

The company raised a $12M series A back in August, led by NEA. Congratulations to Grid on their official launch and best of luck to Hjalmar and the team going forward.

