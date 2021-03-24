Ground Rules for our Clubhouse Product Power Breakfasts

As recently announced, Thomas Otter and I are starting what we hope will be a series of Clubhouse Enterprise SaaS Product Power Breakfasts, Thursdays at 8 AM Pacific time. The link to the first one is here and the Slido Q&A is here.

In order to keep things flowing smoothly, and in response to my experience on Clubhouse thus far, I started writing a ground rules document for Thomas and me, but decided it could be useful for everyone who joins us — particularly because I’m suspecting many of us are pretty new to Clubhouse. So here goes.

Moderators

Keep the room on topic = enterprise SaaS product.

No soliloquies = back and forth makes Clubhouse interesting.

Let other moderators talk. (Hint: we’re all type A.)

Answer the question for the room, not just to the person.

Answer the question you thought you were asked. (So audience please make questions clear!) We want to avoid triple restatements, which are sadly fairly common –> The question is X. Was your question X? Yes, my question was X.

Go on mute when you’re not speaking (particularly if you see the grey outline flickering; it means you’re picking up noise)

Come off mute to indicate that you want to speak

Flash mute on and off to “clap” when someone else is speaking

By default, avoid what I’ll call Clubhouse Verbose Protocol (e.g., “Hi, this is Dave speaking, the answer to your question is no, this is Dave and I am done speaking.) [1] [2].

Those Moved Up to Stage

Ask your question clearly as possible.

Do a brief, one-line self introduction (e.g., “my name is Dave, I’m a PM at Zendesk, and my question is …”)

Please try to keep questions reasonably brief and of general interest.

Don’t be bothered if we put you back to the audience after your question. We’re just tidy.

No self or company promotions please (i.e., please don’t try to use this forum as a way to market your goods or services).

Audience Members

Ping people into the room if you’re enjoying the content!

Raise your hand to ask a question; we love questions.

Use Slido to ask questions as well. The event code for our first event is 569975.

Please fill in your bio so we know who you are.

Mute your phone when you’re moved up on stage (bottom right of screen); it’s not muted by default.

We’ll try to answer all questions from those we pull up on stage; if we’re near the end of the session, please be sensitive to that as we want to end on time.

We reserve the right to promote special guests and bring them up on stage out of order.

While we have not (yet perhaps) created a club and ergo have no Club Rules, normal rules of business and social media decorum apply.

I’ve had requests to record these sessions and make them available in other media (e.g., podcasts) but have not figured out how to do that yet. Once we’re not total noobs on Clubhouse, we’ll explore doing so, in accordance with Clubhouse norms.

# # #

Notes

[1] Typically used in my experience in rooms with a large number of moderators and/or people on stage.

[2] We will do so by request if members of the audience desire it, for any reason, in order to better follow the conversation. For example, visually challenged people sometimes request this, particularly if all the speakers have similar voices and/or accents. In our case, Dave has a New York accent (and accompanying pace) muddled by years of living in California. Thomas has a South African accent, perhaps muddled by years of living in Germany.

