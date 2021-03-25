Product Power Breakfast #2: Thomas Interviews Dave

(TLDR — Link to Episode #2, Thursday, April 1st at 8 am pacific.)

Well, we just finished the first episode (“Dave interviews Thomas“) of our Enterprise SaaS Product Power Breakfast series and wow, was it crazy. In addition to our regularly scheduled interview on product management with Thomas, we had:

A guest appearance from the ever-brilliant Jason Lemkin, EchoSign founder, VC, and creator of SaaStr — thanks for coming!

A surprise cameo from Dharmesh Shah, cofounder and CTO of HubSpot (who I think Jason pulled up [1]) — thanks for coming!

While it was definitely a romp in terms of structure (or lack thereof), it was high energy, full of great content, and fun.

So, we’re going to try it again next week with Episode #2: Thomas Interviews Dave. Topics on the agenda include: product management, product strategy, product positioning, and product roadmaps.

Maybe he can control the room better than I did. See you there!

# # #

Notes

[1] I was following the “it can’t be that Dharmesh” and the “let celebrities be audience members in peace” principles.

