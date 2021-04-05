Product Power Breakfast #3: Mark Bauer on Product Management in Early vs. Late-Stage Companies, Working with Offshore Development, and What Makes for PM Success

Join Thomas Otter and me for Product Power Breakfast #3 this Thursday, April 8th at 8am on Clubhouse.

Our special guest is Mark Bauer, a career product leader who started on the end-user side as a business planner at Pepsi, flipped to the vendor side at OLAP category creator Arbor Software, which was acquired by Hyperion Solutions which in turn was acquired by Oracle, and then quit a perfectly good job at Oracle to do it all over again as one of the earliest employees at Host Analytics.

In the middle of Mark’s tenure at Host, he took a sabbatical to lead a non-profit (LaunchCode) which provides free education to help people launch their careers in technology.

So Mark really has done it all: from Pepsi to Oracle, from behemoths to ten-person startups, from category leaders to category creators, from corporates to non-profits, Mark’s been there and done that.

In this episode, Dave and Thomas will talk to Mark about topics including:

What makes for success in product management?

Scaling an organization with proper PM ratios

The biggest differences between PM at small and large companies

Working effectively with offshore development and PM teams

Difference he’s seen in PM across different countries (e.g., US, India, Israel, UK)

How to best serve the constituents of PM?

Inbound vs. outbound PM?

Maybe we’ll even sneak in a conversation about technical debt

I look forward to seeing you there!

