SaaS Product Power Breakfast 4/22/21 with Norwest Partner Scott Beechuk

Thomas Otter and I are having a great time running our series of enterprise SaaS Product Power Breakfasts on Clubhouse on Thursdays at 8:00 AM Pacific time.

Thus far, we’ve had sessions with guests: Thomas; Dave; ex-Oracle and ex-Planful EPM product leader Mark Bauer; and ex-Oracle, ex-Salesforce product leader and Skyflow founder Anshu Sharma.

In response to both our experience and listener requests, we’re now starting to conceptualize these sessions as “podcasts recorded in front of a live studio audience” so we can get the best of both live audience engagement and Internet-scale reach. Ergo, we should shortly (hopefully starting with Anshu’s episode) be posting (potentially lightly edited) recordings of the sessions in podcast form. More later on that.

Which brings us to our next session, 4/22/21 at 8:00 AM Pacific, where we’ll be interviewing special guest, entrepreneur, ex-Salesforce product leader turned venture capitalist, Scott Beechuk, of Norwest Venture Partners. Scott and I worked together at Salesforce almost a decade ago and work together today with Bluecore. This should be a great session!

Areas that we plan to touch on:

What VCs look for in product teams

How to hire top product talent

How to accelerate the roadmap

How Scott made the transition from product leader to venture capitalist

What Scott takes from the world of music to the world of product

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Facebook





Like this: Like Loading...