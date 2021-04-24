The SaaS Product Power Breakfast Now Available in Podcast Form

As many of you know, Thomas Otter and I have been hosting a weekly Clubhouse room on Thursdays at 8:00 am Pacific which we’re calling The SaaS Product Power Breakfast (TSPPB).

After struggling to record them [1], we (or I should say the Thomas part of “we” who did all the work) succeeded on our most recent episode [2], which features a dazzling interview with entrepreneur, former Salesforce executive, and now venture capitalist (VC) Scott Beechuk of Norwest Venture Partners.

Thus, we are now starting to release the recordings as a podcast, The SaaS Product Power Breakfast podcast. Think of it like a TV show filmed in front of live studio audience. You can also find it on podbean here.

Or, for your convenience, I’ve embedded the episode with Scott below.

See you Thursdays at 8:00 am Pacific for our future episodes. Block your calendar, please. And tell a friend!

# # #

Notes

[1] Clubhouse, like Snapchat, is built around a philosophy of ephemerality so recording is deliberately not a feature and the app seems to disable the iPhone’s recording ability as well. (The app also has other quirks, like refusing to connect to and play over my Bluetooth speaker.) That said, some people record rooms on Clubhouse and the protocol, which we follow, is to both put a red ball in the room title and announce that the room is being recorded.

[2] Ask Thomas about the gear he had to buy and how he’s now setup as a world-class podcaster. He’s got a pretty cool setup.

