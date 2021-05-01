The Product Superpowers That Few Flex: Join Special Guest Brett Queener on the SaaS Product Power Breakfast

Please join Thomas Otter and me this Thursday, May 6th at 8:00 am Pacific for the SaaS Product Power Breakfast on Clubhouse with special guest Brett Queener, partner at Bonfire Ventures, former President & COO at SmartRecruiters, product-line general manager at both Salesforce.com and Siebel, and member of the board of directors at Aforza, Atrium, ClearedIn, Cube, Invoca, Lytics, Pendo, SmartRecruiters, and Spekit.

Our topic will be The Product Superpowers That Few Flex: Intention and Conviction.

We aim to cover the following questions:

What was it like running product for Marc Benioff? (Or, for that matter, Tom Siebel?)

What do you look for when evaluating products for seed-stage investments?

Cadence: daily / monthly / quarterly releases — which is best and why?

What in your mind is a world-class product manager?

How is the role of product decisioning changing?

In a product-led growth (PLG) world, does product own growth?

What’s a feature and not a company?

With Brett, the action is sure to be cutting, frank, insightful, fast-paced — and funny. Content warning: when Brett and I get together, the errant F-bomb has been known to drop, so this may be our first R-rated episode.

Bring a friend — it should be a crackling session. If you need a Clubhouse invite, ask. And for those who can’t make it live, the SaaS Product Power Breakfast is now available in podcast form, so it will be recorded and you can always listen to it later.

See you there!

