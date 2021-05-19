“Measure or measure not. There is no try.” — My response to being called the Yoda of SaaS metrics.

Just a quick post to highlight my recent appearance on the Metrics That Measure Up podcast, hosted by Ray Rike, founder and CEO of RevOps^2, a firm focused on SaaS metrics and benchmarking.

Ray’s a great guy, passionate about metrics, unafraid of diving into the details, and the producer of a great metrics-focused podcast that has featured many quality guests including Bryon Deeter, Tom Reilly, David Appel, Elay Cohen, Mark Petruzzi / Paul Melchiorre, Sally Duby, Amy Volas, and M.R. Rangaswami.

In the episode, Ray and I discuss:

Top SaaS metrics — e.g., annual recurring revenue (ARR), ARR growth, net dollar retention (NDR), net promoter score (NPS), employee NPS, and customer acquisition cost (CAC) ratio

How metrics vary with scale

Avoiding survivor bias, both in calculating churn rates and in comparisons to public comparison benchmarks (comps) [1]

How different metrics impact the enterprise value to revenue (EV/R) multiple — and a quick place to examine those correlations (i.e., the Meritech comps microsite).

Win rates and milestone vs. cohort analysis

Segmenting metrics, such as CAC and LTV/CAC, and looking at sales CAC vs. marketing CAC.

Blind adherence to metrics and benchmarks

Consumption-based pricing (aka, usage-based pricing)

Career advice for would-be founders

If you enjoy this episode I’m sure you’ll enjoy Ray’s whole podcast, which you can find here.

# # #

Notes

[1] Perhaps more availability bias (or, as Ray calls it, selection bias) than survivor bias, but either way, a bias to understand.

