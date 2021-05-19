SaaS Product Power Breakfast with Stephanie McReynolds on Category Creation

Please join us for our next episode of the SaaS Product Power Breakfast at 8am Pacific on 5/20/21 as we have a discussion with former Alation CMO Stephanie McReynolds on the topic of category creation and her learnings as she helped drive the creation of the data catalog category and establish Alation as the leader in it [1].

In addition to her gig at Alation, Stephanie’s had a great career at many leading and/or category-defining vendors including E.piphany, Business Objects, PeopleSoft, Oracle, Aster Data, ClearStory, and Trifacta.

Questions we’ll address include:

Does a vendor create a category or do market forces?

In creating a category do you lead with product or solution?

How do you know if you should try to create a category?

What role do industry analysts play in category creation?

What happens once you’ve successfully created a category? What next?

This should be great session on a hot topic. See you there. And if you can’t make it, the session will be available in podcast form. We think of our show, like Dr. Phil, as a podcast recorded before a live (Clubhouse) studio audience.

# # #

[1] I am an angel investor in and member of the board of directors at Alation.

