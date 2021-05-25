SaaS Product Power Breakfast: AMA with Me

Last week’s episode of the SaaS Product Power Breakfast was, to paraphrase Jerry Garcia, “crackling with energy” as we interviewed Stephanie McReynolds on category creation.

In this week’s episode, Thomas is out (I guess he’s getting another degree as a result of his latest mid-life crisis), so I’ll be flying the room solo. Moreover, I haven’t lined up a guest (see How’s Work Going for an indication on why), so I’ll be doing an Ask Me Anything Session on strategy, product marketing, and product management.

I’ll open the room with a few opening comments on:

What I think makes for greatness in product management

What most often interferes with that

What to do about it — i.e., how to execute a strategic job strategically

And then we’ll cut to an open mike Q&A / AMA. Please don’t leave me alone — and please do bring some questions! We’ve not yet run the room in this format — and a big part of this project is to experiment with and understand Clubhouse as a new medium — so I’m excited to give it a try. Please join in and learn with us (or, in this case, me).

Fear not, by the way, in response to some outreach I have been doing, I have some great candidate guests in the pipeline, including:

Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting

Evan Kaplan, CEO of InfluxDB

Nick Mehta, CEO of GainSight

Heidi Vasconi, noted Analyst Relations consultant

Chris McGlaughlin, CMO and CPO of Nuxeo

Several folks have requested Lelya Seka (don’t let it go to your head), but last I checked with her that might have to wait until (and if) we ever move to Spaces.

I know Thomas has a great pipeline as well. So, tell a friend, block your calendar Thursday mornings at 8:00 am (pacific) and join in the fun!

See you Thursday for the AMA session with me on product.

