Private Equity Funcast: A Board Perspective on Peopleops

I’m back for my second appearance on the ParkerGale Private Equity Funcast, this time speaking with Jimmy Holloran on topics related to Peopleops and the Chief People Officer (CPO) in a session entitled A Board Perspective on Peopleops.
Topic we cover include:
- The role of HR and my mantra: help managers manage
- What help means and taking pride in a supporting role
- Help who? (Managers or employees)
- Hiring and recruiting
- Conflict aversion
- The three golden rules of feedback
- 9-box models
- Giving a successful People update at board meetings
- Scorecards and the infamous “it’s all green” story
- How to tell if the CPO is helping (hint: ask)
The episode is available on the ParkerGale site, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. For those interested, my first appearance — a romp that contrasts the PE and VC worlds with my old friend Jim Milbery — is available here.