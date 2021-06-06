Product Power Breakfast with Chris McLaughlin on Big/Small, US/Euro, and Marketing/Product

This week’s episode of the SaaS Product Power Breakfast is Thursday, June 10th, at 8am Pacific and we welcome a special friend and unique guest, Chris McLaughlin, currently CMO at France-based powerhouse LumApps, a collaboration and communications platform backed by top European investors including Idinvest and Goldman Sachs.

I got to know Chris by working together in his prior gig as joint CMO and CPO at Nuxeo, a France-based content services platform that had a great exit earlier this year to Thoma Bravo / Hyland Software, and where I sat on the board of directors for the past 4 years.

Chris has a unique background because of its dualities, working:

As a senior executive for both US-based and European-based companies.

At both growth startups and large megavendors (e.g., EMC/Documentum, IBM/FileNet)

In leadership roles on both the Product and the Marketing side.

In this week’s episode we — and the audience — will ask Chris many questions, including:

How to get product and marketing working together, especially when they aren’t under a common boss.

How European startups should organize their go-to-market functions to enter and grow in the US market

The role of both the product and marketing leaders in startups with either a technical founder or business founder

When is the right time to hire your first CPO and/or CMO

How to align product, marketing, and sales around a strategy — and dealing with the normal challenges in focusing that strategy

See you there, Thursday 6/10 at 8 am Pacific — and bring a friend.

As always, the room will be recorded and posted. We think of the show as a podcast recorded in front of a live, studio audience.

