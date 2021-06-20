SaaS Product Power Breakfast with Evan Kaplan of Influx Data

Please join us for tomorrow’s SaaS Product Power Breakfast, Thursday 6/24 at 8am Pacific. Our guest is veteran technology executive Evan Kaplan, CEO of Influx Data, makers of the open-source, time-series database InfluxDB.
Our theme for tomorrow’s episode is how to manage the transition from traditional open source to true cloud native, something relatively few companies have done, and a transition that Evan has overseen at Influx Data.
We’ll cover questions including:
- A primer on the traditional open source model
- What it means to be true cloud native
- How to approach the transition to true cloud native
- Perils and pitfalls in the transition
- Organizational (and people) change in the transition
- Licensing implications, including protecting the open source from cloud hyperscalers and while trying not to alienate the traditional open source community
Influx Data is a category leader that has raised about $120M from top-tier investors. Evan has a spectacular background, having been founder/CEO of Aventail for about a decade, CEO of iPass for half a decade, the member of numerous boards, and having serving 5+ years at Influx Data. I’m super excited to have him on the show. See you there!