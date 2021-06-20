SaaS Product Power Breakfast with Evan Kaplan of Influx Data

Please join us for tomorrow’s SaaS Product Power Breakfast, Thursday 6/24 at 8am Pacific.  Our guest is veteran technology executive Evan Kaplan, CEO of Influx Data, makers of the open-source, time-series database InfluxDB.

Our theme for tomorrow’s episode is how to manage the transition from traditional open source to true cloud native, something relatively few companies have done, and a transition that Evan has overseen at Influx Data.

We’ll cover questions including:

  • A primer on the traditional open source model
  • What it means to be true cloud native
  • How to approach the transition to true cloud native
  • Perils and pitfalls in the transition
  • Organizational (and people) change in the transition
  • Licensing implications, including protecting the open source from cloud hyperscalers and while trying not to alienate the traditional open source community

Influx Data is a category leader that has raised about $120M from top-tier investors.  Evan has a spectacular background, having been founder/CEO of Aventail for about a decade, CEO of iPass for half a decade, the member of numerous boards, and having serving 5+ years at Influx Data.  I’m super excited to have him on the show.  See you there!

