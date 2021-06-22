Fortella Webinar: Crisis Mode — I Need More Pipeline Now!

Please join me and Fortella founder Rahul Sachdev for a webinar this Thursday (6/24/21) at 10am Pacific entitled Crisis Mode — I Need More Pipeline Now!

Fortella, which I’ve served as an advisor over the past year or so, makes a revenue intelligence platform. The company recently published an interesting survey report entitled The State of B2B Marketing: What Sets the Best Marketers Apart? Rahul is super passionate about marketing accountability for revenue and the use of AI and advanced analytics in so doing, which is what drew me to want to work with him the first place. He’s also an avid Kellblog reader, to the point where he often reminds me of things I’ve said but forgotten!

In this webinar we’ll drive a discussion primarily related to two Kellblog posts:

Among other things, I expect we’ll discuss:

That pipeline isn’t a monolith and that we need to look inside the pipeline to see things by opportunity type (e.g., new vs. expansion), customer type (e.g., size segment, industry segment) and by source (e.g., inbound vs. partners). We also need to remember that certain figures we burn into our heads (e.g., sales cycle length) are merely the averages of a distribution and not impenetrable hard walls.

By decomposing pipeline we can identity that some types close faster (and/or at a higher conversion rate) than others, and ergo focus on those types when we are in a pinch.

How to think about pipeline coverage ratios, including to-go coverage, the target coverage ratio, and remembering to look not just at ARR dollar coverage but opportunities/rep.

The types of campaigns one can and should run when you are in a pipeline pinch

How we can avoid getting into pipeline pinches through planning (e.g., an inverted funnel model) and forecasting (e.g., next quarter pipeline).

I hope to see you there. Register here.

