Join Us for Tomorrow’s SaaS Product Power Breakfast with Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting

We’re back this week with SaaS Product Power Breakfast and tomorrow’s guest is Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting, and our topic is a framework for hiring product teams.

Andy started his career building web applications at EDS (so he presumably has lots of old white shirts somewhere in his closet), was VP of product marketing at content management vendor Stellent, was acquired into Oracle where he spent nearly 5 years in product management before serving as COO of Products at Salesforce (where we crossed trails), then CEO of marketing automation system Act-On, and now CEO at UserTesting, a human insight platform that helps companies get feedback on user experiences — so he’s definitely at the right place at the right time as the whole world starts to value design, user experience, and product-led growth strategies.

Net: Andy’s got a great background, some real product chops, and can simultaneously give us both the Product and the CEO perspective on product issues. Our topic is Andy’s framework for hiring product managers and product management teams. My five key questions for this episode will be:

Why do I need a framework for hiring PM teams?

What is your framework for hiring PM teams?

What goes wrong in hiring PM teams?

What do you think of the PM as GM or mini-CEO concept?

When should an early-stage company start using such a hiring framework?

Thomas Otter, my co-host, and I look forward to seeing you at our chat with Andy tomorrow at 8am Pacific time. The session will be recorded and released subsequently as an episode of the SaaS Product Power Breakfast Podcast. See you there!

