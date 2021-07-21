Join us for Tomorrow’s SaaS Product Power Breakfast with Alation Cofounder Aaron Kalb on Design, Data, and Disagreement in PM

I’m delighted to say that tomorrow’s SaaS Product Power Breakfast will feature one of my favorite people to riff with, Alation cofounder Aaron Kalb. Our topic will be on design, data, and disagreement in the context of product and product management.

In addition to cofounding Alation, the inventors of the data catalog, the category leader in data intelligence, and a high-growth company that recently raised a $110M Series D (placing the company squarely in unicorn territory), Aaron serves as Alation’s chief data & analytics officer (CDAO) and before that worked as a designer and researcher in Apple’s Siri advanced development group after graduating from Stanford with a master’s in symbolic systems.

We’ll speak to Aaron both as a product-oriented cofounder of a highly successful company and as a design-oriented product leader. (We may get a little data-oriented decision-maker mixed in as well.) Questions we’ll address include:

How do you synthesize data-led and design-led product management?

How did your psychology and software engineering background help you as a product leader?

How do you hire strong product leaders?

What was like for a product-oriented cofounder to hand-off the reigns to an “outsider” (i.e., newly hired outside expert) product leader?

And, with a little luck, he’ll tell us what the heck symbolic systems is anyway. See you there. It should be a great episode.

Thomas will be joining us from a trip to Paris and says he won’t be asking too many questions, but I’m thinking this subject matter will inevitably draw him in. On verra.

As always, the session will be recorded and made available on the SaaS Product Power Breakfast podcast.

# # #

(Disclaimer: per my bio and FAQ, I’m both an angel investor in and director of Alation.)

