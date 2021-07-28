Tomorrow’s Product Power Breakfast with Paul Jozefak on Introducing SaaS as a Layer to Lighten the Legacy Load

Please join us for tomorrow’s SaaS Product Power Breakfast with entrepreneur and venture capitalist Paul Jozefak, CEO of Receeve (an all-in-one platform for collections and recovery), on how to use SaaS as a layer atop legacy systems to prove return on investment (ROI) and smooth the customer’s transition before setting out to rip and replace them.

This is an interesting strategy that I’ve seen numerous times in SaaS and it cuts to core product strategy issues, most notably, to what extent and in what timeframe do you “design in” versus “design out” the underlying technology.

In addition to both impromptu and (hopefully some) audience questions, we’ll be asking Paul:

Why layer on top in your target segment?

Are there any risks to layering?

What are your customers trying to accomplish when it comes to working with Receeve?

Where is technology in the segment headed?

What hurdles do you hit with decision makers?

Thomas has not been feeling well so, while he’s slated to be our lead interviewer tomorrow, I may end up taking the lead on this episode.

Either way, see you there!

