B2B SaaS Metrics 2020 Benchmark Report: A Discussion with Ray Rike and The SaaS CFO

The purpose of this post is to embed the video recording of my recent appearance on Monday Night Metrics with Ray Rike of RevOps^2 and Ben Murray, also known by the sobriquet, The SaaS CFO.

In this fast-paced episode we move through topical discussions of the major SaaS metrics followed by investors and operators alike, and look at the size-segmented benchmarks presented in Ray’s 2020 B2B SaaS Metrics report.

I think the episode is suitable both for the SaaS metrics beginner because we review the basics for most metrics as well as for the grizzled professional because we dive into topical (and sometimes fairly non-obvious) discussions for many of them.

Here’s the video:

Thanks to Ray and Ben for having me!

