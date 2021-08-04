Join us for Tomorrow’s SaaS Product Power Breakfast with Dan Faulkner of Plannuh on Building Great Product Teams

Please join us for tomorrow’s SaaS Product Power Breakfast where we’ll speak with Dan Faulkner, CTO of Plannuh, about building great product teams.  I serve as an advisor to Plannuh and I wrote the foreword for their book, The Next CMO, which Dan co-authored with Plannuh founder and CEO Peter Mahoney.

After getting a master’s in speech and language processing, Dan worked for speech recognition powerhouse Nuance for well over a decade, first as a researcher and later moving product and business unit management.

Our topic will be how to build great product teams.  Among other questions, we’ll ask Dan:

  • What makes a great product team?
  • What is his four-part framework for thinking about product teams (e.g., context, talent, change, and location)?
  • Why context matters so much?
  • How to deal with the army you have vs. the army you want?
  • How to think about change and risk?
  • The tradeoffs in location strategy and colocation of PM and ENG?
  • How to think about and drive diversity across a number of dimensions?

Hope to see you there!

