Join me at SaaStock EMEA for “How to Make a Marketing Machine”

Please join me on October 13th at SaaStock EMEA, a free European SaaS event, for my presentation entitled “How to Make a Marketing Machine” on October 13th at 9:05 am PT (6:05 pm CET).

While west coasters will have to wake-up early to attend some of this event, the overall agenda looks great with a strong speaker line-up including:

Founders of companies including Aircall, Amplifyi, Capchase, Chargebee, Clumio, Gainsight, Pitch, Panintelligence, Personio, Productboard, Profitwell, Slack, and Talkdesk.

Executives from companies including Algolia, AWS, Celigo, Contentful, Freshworks, Intercom, Yellowfin, Zephr, and Zoominfo.

VCs from partnerships including Accel, Index, Point Nine, Seedcamp, Sequoia, and of course, Balderton.

The event runs for 3 days (Oct 12 – 14), about 4 hours every day starting at 5:30 am PT (2:30 pm CET). Check out the full schedule here.

With a 20-minute slot, I had one of two angles to take on my topic, How To Build a Marketing Machine.

I could emphasize “marketing,” and attempt a warp-speed, how-to session that in reality should take 60-90 minutes at any normal pace.

I could emphasize “machine,” and focus on what people mean why they say “marketing machine” and how to build one. This is the angle I decided to take.

As such, we’ll discuss the following topics in the sure-to-be still, fast-paced session.

What is a marketing machine?

How do we model it?

How do we measure it?

What are its key attributes?

How should it function?

Why it should be built in layers

It should be a fun and informative session. Look forward to seeing you there!

