Join me at SaaStock EMEA for “How to Make a Marketing Machine”

Please join me on October 13th at SaaStock EMEA, a free European SaaS event, for my presentation entitled “How to Make a Marketing Machine” on October 13th at 9:05 am PT (6:05 pm CET).

While west coasters will have to wake-up early to attend some of this event, the overall agenda looks great with a strong speaker line-up including:

  • Founders of companies including Aircall, Amplifyi, Capchase, Chargebee, Clumio, Gainsight, Pitch, Panintelligence, Personio, Productboard, Profitwell, Slack, and Talkdesk.
  • Executives from companies including Algolia, AWS, Celigo, Contentful, Freshworks, Intercom, Yellowfin, Zephr, and Zoominfo.
  • VCs from partnerships including Accel, Index, Point Nine, Seedcamp, Sequoia, and of course, Balderton.

The event runs for 3 days (Oct 12 – 14), about 4 hours every day starting at 5:30 am PT (2:30 pm CET).  Check out the full schedule here.

With a 20-minute slot, I had one of two angles to take on my topic, How To Build a Marketing Machine.

  • I could emphasize “marketing,” and attempt a warp-speed, how-to session that in reality should take 60-90 minutes at any normal pace.
  • I could emphasize “machine,” and focus on what people mean why they say “marketing machine” and how to build one.  This is the angle I decided to take.

As such, we’ll discuss the following topics in the sure-to-be still, fast-paced session.

  • What is a marketing machine?
  • How do we model it?
  • How do we measure it?
  • What are its key attributes?
  • How should it function?
  • Why it should be built in layers

It should be a fun and informative session.  Look forward to seeing you there!

