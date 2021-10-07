Video of my Presentation at SaaStr 2021: A CEO’s Guide to Marketing

About two weeks ago I spoke at SaaStr Annual 2021, giving a presentation entitled A CEO’s Guide to Marketing, which discusses why marketing is sometimes seen as a dark art and then discusses 5 things that every CEO (and startup exec) should know about marketing in order to work best with the marketing team.

The slides from that session are here.  Below please find a video captured as part of the Stage A stream.  I start presenting at 8:01 and go for 30 mins.

Thanks for watching!

