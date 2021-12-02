Kellblog SaaStr Podcast Episode Named to All-Time Top 25

I was pleased to learn today that my appearance on the SaaStr podcast, Episode 179: What It Means to be an ARR-first SaaS Company, was recently named to All-Time Top 25 List.
If I were a musician, I’d imagine this is the rough equivalent of making a Platinum album.
Sliding in at #23, the episode, where Harry Stebbings of 20VC fame is the ever-dynamic interviewer, discusses my favorite topics in making an ARR-first SaaS company including:
- How to tell if a company is ARR-first or actually focused on some other metric
- How and why SaaS metrics are often misinterpreted, abused, and more complex than meets the eye
- How to think about multi-year deals and their impact on SaaS metrics (which were primarily built for a single-year world)
- How and why to separate measurement of customer satisfaction from renewal intent
- How to structure customer success and sales in order to get them to work together on expansion, both cross-sell and upsell.
Thanks to everyone who listened to this episode and thus helped keep it at the top of the charts!