A CEO’s Guide to Marketing: My SaaStr 2021 Official Video

Posted on February 1, 2022

I’d previously posted a video of my SaaStr 2021 presentation, A CEO’s Guide to Marketing, but it was a bit of hack (a link into the stage stream) done favoring time-to-market over production values.  In this post, I’m embedding the official SaaStr 2021 video of that presentation, which has improved production values.

Here’s the video:

And here are the slides:

