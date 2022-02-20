Appearance on the Precursive Podcast: The Role of Services in Today’s SaaS Market

A few weeks back, I sat down with Jonathan Corrie, cofounder and CEO of Precursive — a Salesforce-native professional services (PS) delivery cloud that provides PS automation and task / resource management — to talk about one of my favorite topics, the role of services in today’s SaaS businesses.

They released the 48-minute podcast today and it’s available on both Apple and Spotify.

Topics we discussed included:

  • The Hippocratic oath and executive compensation plans (do no harm).
  • How to frame the sales / services working relationship (i.e., no chucking deals over the fence).
  • Why to put an Andon Cord in place to stop zero-odds-of-success deals early in the sales process.
  • How to package services, including the risks of tshirt-sized QuickStart packages.
  • How to market methodology instead of packages to convince customers of what matters:  success.
  • The myth of services cannibalization of ARR.  (This drives me crazy.)
  • The alternatives test:  would a customer pay someone else to be successful with your software?
  • Selling mistake-avoidance to IT vs. selling success to line-of-business executives.
  • How and why to bridge “air gaps” between functions (e.g., sales, customer success, services).
  • How to position the sales to CSM handoff as à la prochaine instead of adieu.
  • The perils of checklist-driven onboarding approaches.
  • The beauty of defining organizational roles with self-introductions:  e.g., “my name is Dave and my job is to get your renewal.”
  • The three types of CSMs — the best friend, the seller, and the consultant — and how to blend them and build career paths within the organization.
  • Top professional services metrics.  Caring about vs. maximizing services margin via compensation plan gates.
  • The loose coupling between NPS and renewal.

Thanks again to Jonathan for having me, and the episode is available here.

