Official Video of my SaaStr Europa Presentation

Just a quick post to highlight that SaaStr has posted the official video of my SaaStr Europa 2022 presentation entitled, The Top 5 Scale-Up Mistakes, that I gave in Barcelona in June.  They also published a blog on the session and packaged it into a podcast episode.

The video includes a 30-minute delivery of the presentation followed by a open-mike Q&A for another 30 minutes.  Note that I’ve since re-recorded the presentation into a slightly more relaxed 45-minute delivery that we’ll be posting to the Balderton Build site soon as well.

So, if you want the live version with Q&A, watch this.  If you want the studio version, I’ll throw a link here once Balderton puts it up.

Thanks to everyone who attended and thanks to SaaStr for having me.

