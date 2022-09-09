Slides from my SaaStock Workshop on US Expansion for European Startups

Just a quick post to share the slides I used at a recent SaaStock member workshop on Rising to the Challenges of US Expansion.  Thanks to those who attended — everyone had great questions and feedback.  My favorite was roughly:  “listen to Dave, I literally have made every one of these mistakes!”  (From someone who happily got it right in the end and now gets 40% of ARR from the US market.)

This material is based on the series of posts I wrote for the Balderton Build site on US expansion, the first post of which is linked to here.

