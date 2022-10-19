Slides from my SaaStock Dublin Presentation on GTM Efficiency

Just a quick post to share the slides I presented at SaaStock Dublin today on driving go-to-market (GTM) efficiences over the coming 24 months.  I chose this topic because extending runway is on everyone’s mind and — because it’s usually the single largest contributor to overall operating expense — sales & marketing (S&M) is where companies turn to do so.

After a brief review of the problem, I look at two popular approaches that don’t work:

  • The Excel-induced hallucination, where you make seemingly small but unsupported tweaks to your GTM funnel model that result in massive (and totally unrealistic) productivity gains.
  • Everyone for themselves!  A Lord of the Flies approach, which sales usually wins, resulting in too many mouths to feed with too few supporting resources.

Newly hired sales reps waiting for pipeline

What does is work is to adopt a three-musketeers attitude across sales, marketing, customer success, and professional services.  (Yes, there actually were four muskeeters; they picked up d’Artagnan along the way.)

All for one and one for all to maximize ARR

I then run through a punch list of ideas, some obvious and some less so, structured in four groups, about how you can drive GTM efficiency:

  • Work better together
  • Shoot at richer targets
  • Forward-deploy more resources
  • Improve operating efficiency

The slides are embedded below.  Note that the Slideshare previewer sometimes doesn't mix well with the Balderton fonts, so I uploaded only a PDF to Slideshare.  If you want it in PowerPoint, go to Google drive here.

 

 

