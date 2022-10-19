Slides from my SaaStock Dublin Presentation on GTM Efficiency

Just a quick post to share the slides I presented at SaaStock Dublin today on driving go-to-market (GTM) efficiences over the coming 24 months. I chose this topic because extending runway is on everyone’s mind and — because it’s usually the single largest contributor to overall operating expense — sales & marketing (S&M) is where companies turn to do so.

After a brief review of the problem, I look at two popular approaches that don’t work:

The Excel-induced hallucination , where you make seemingly small but unsupported tweaks to your GTM funnel model that result in massive (and totally unrealistic) productivity gains.

, where you make seemingly small but unsupported tweaks to your GTM funnel model that result in massive (and totally unrealistic) productivity gains. Everyone for themselves! A Lord of the Flies approach, which sales usually wins, resulting in too many mouths to feed with too few supporting resources.

What does is work is to adopt a three-musketeers attitude across sales, marketing, customer success, and professional services. (Yes, there actually were four muskeeters; they picked up d’Artagnan along the way.)

I then run through a punch list of ideas, some obvious and some less so, structured in four groups, about how you can drive GTM efficiency:

Work better together

Shoot at richer targets

Forward-deploy more resources

Improve operating efficiency

The slides are embedded below. Note that the Slideshare previewer sometimes doesn’t mix well with the Balderton fonts, so I uploaded only a PDF to Slideshare. If you want it in PowerPoint, go to Google drive here.

