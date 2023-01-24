Slides from Emerging Stronger from the Downturn

Posted on January 24, 2023 | 4 Comments

Here are the slides from the Balderton Capital webinar I did today with Michael Lavner, entitled How to Emerge Stronger from the Downturn than You Went In.  For people who can’t use Slideshare, they are also available here.

We discuss:

  • The importance of how founders/CEOs frame challenges to the organization.
  • What we mean by “stronger.”
  • Focus, how to do fewer things, better — including reading The Crux by Richard Rumelt.
  • M&A, from either the buy or sell side.
  • Reorientation of use-cases and messaging, how to adapt your point of sail to the changing winds.
  • Playing into SaaS rationalization, how to try and take an ostensibly negative trend and turn it to your advantage.
  • Upgrading your talent.

Thanks to everyone who attended.  See you next month (Feb 9th) for a same-time, same-place, same-format webinar on the Balderton Founder’s Guide to B2B Sales.  I’ll drop a link to the event in here, once available.

4 responses to “Slides from Emerging Stronger from the Downturn

  1. Alex | January 24, 2023 at 8:25 am | Reply

    Your posts are still good and valuable but since you joined Balderton they have been less “technical”. I think we would all benefit if you could fly at 15000 feet instead of 30000 ;).
    Thanks nonetheless and thanks for sharing info with all of us!

    • Dave Kellogg | January 25, 2023 at 3:21 pm | Reply

      No deliberate altitude change as a result of Balderton though doing the Founder’s Guide to B2B Sales for them did eat up a lot of my detail-orientation energy. I write some content for their site and they have a voice in altitude. On Kellblog it’s still me. Net is I may have a little less time as those details take time to produce. Let me finish my overdue 2023 predictions and we’ll come back.

  2. Kevin Scott | January 25, 2023 at 8:02 am | Reply

    Great session Dave, many thanks for sharing the slides and leaning into the details of the topic!

    • Alex | January 25, 2023 at 5:20 pm | Reply

      Thwjak for the reply Dave. We all have 24h in the day and I truly appreciate all the info you put together for us. Sharing these years if accumulated experience is invaluable really. I am glad you are spending time with Balderton as it is a really good bunch of people. By the way, if you happen to have some info and template/framework on how to devise really impactful Value Creation Plans, that could be super helpful! Have a good day ahead!

